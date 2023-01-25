Unmissable, Stacey Charles, set to wow fans at The Green Lable Restaurant, Mijas 

Music for every occasion and venue.

Stacey Charles has a large and diverse repertoire including soul, Motown, pop, dance, jazz, R&B, rock and more. Music for every occasion and venue.

Born in the Trinidad and Tobago city of San Fernando in 1985, Rhonda Stacey Charles developed a love for singing and entertaining at an early age, heavily influenced by such iconic talents as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Michael Jackson.

Her exciting musical journey turned into an adventure when she ventured to Europe in 2020 to explore the continent’s musical cultures and build a bigger name for herself.

After a number of successful gigs in the United Kingdom and Spain. Stacey realised that the people in Malaga had a great love for her performances and she had an equal for them. Subsequently, she made the decision to settle in the Costa del Sol to focus on her career in singing and entertaining!

Catch Stacey on Sunday, January 29, from 2:30.PM at The Green Label Restaurant Chaparral Golf Club, Mijas Costa, Malaga.

For more information or to reserve your table, call (+34) 952 4939 3947.