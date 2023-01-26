By Imran Khan • 26 January 2023 • 16:30

BREAKING NEWS: Doctors in Spain to get an incentive of € 10,000 for working in difficult to cover vacant positions. Photo by Ground Picture Shutterstock.com

Ministry of Health in Spain announced an incentive of € 10,000 per year for doctors to work in positions vacant for three continuous months in the last 12 months

The Government in Spain has announced on Thursday, January 26 that doctors who occupy a position considered difficult to cover in the public health system, will receive an incentive of up to 10,000 euros per year, double what was initially planned.

This announcement was made by Miguel Mínguez, Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, who said that a new decree which is expected to be approved during a session by the council will include incentives, labor, and remuneration for doctors working in difficult positions.

“A difficult-to-fill position will be considered one that, after exhausting all the selection procedures, remains vacant for three continuous months in the last 12 months”, said Mínguez as cited by La Vanguardia.

Mínguez said that this will be applicable to both Primary Care and Hospital Care, adding “The purpose is to cover care needs and offer equitable access to health benefits regardless of where you reside”.

He also said that the through this initiative the government plans to “strengthen” those health centers, and clinics in the municipalities as well as certain care services in hospitals, located far from main urban areas.

The minister stated that professionals who occupy a position considered difficult to fill will receive a salary incentive of 10,000 euros per year.

“In the case of categories of group A1, 6,500 euros per year in Group A2, 4,000 euros per year in Group C1, 3,000 euros per year in Group C2, and 2,000 euros per year in other professional groups”, he said.

Mínguez further continued, “With this set of measures what we intend is to offer greater advantages to professionals, not only of a remuneration nature but there will be compensation in terms of professional career, in selection processes, training activities and in the option of prolonging the permanence in the active service”.

