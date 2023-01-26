By Victoria Scott • 26 January 2023 • 13:15

Costa del Sol community comes out to celebrate Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson on Burns Night. Image: EWN

ON Wednesday 26, the Costa del Sol community came together and paid tribute to respected Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson at Burns Night at the Green Label Mijas.

More than 100 attendees in traditional Scottish attire created a sea of tartan for the festivities, which were commenced with a quote that set the scene for the night. “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends,” by William Butler Yeats.

The traditional night then followed the set Burns Night pattern with the piping in of the haggis, toasts and poetry, as well as tributes to Bill Anderson.

Bill told the Euro Weekly News: “Community is so important. I am a public person, but I am happy to do my work behind the scenes. I think they decided to have my tribute be on Burns night so I couldn’t say no!

“I am excited for tonight, it is so nice to have guests and contacts come in from everywhere.

“I feel very humbled, I am the only foreign Councillor to over 29,000 internationals – expatriates in Mijas. That’s over a third of the population.

“Coming and adapting to Spain isn´t easy and getting your head around things is difficult and we have a right to be represented.”

He added: “We need more people as councillors, and we need more people to register to vote and that’s something that I really advocate for the international community to do. Ninety-two per cent of internationals didn’t vote last election and that can make a huge difference.

“More foreigners on the council can change the way things are done. Whether you be English, Danish, Swedish come forward, we need more representation.”

Lisa Burgess, organiser of the event said: “It is important for events like this to happen.

“He does so much for the foreign residency here and is a great personal friend. He is a really good guy and is well respected by the community, both Spanish and English expatriates.

“The response for tonight has been amazing, with over 100 people in attendance and at such a beautiful location too.”

Franck from La Perla de Torrenueva said: “I am happy to be here and support Bill. It takes guts to be a councillor and especially a foreign councillor in Mijas.”

Charmaine Arbouin, former consul, said: “I worked for the Consulate for nine years. During those years, six were to do with Brexit and two were to do with Covid and Bill was a god send. He took his role so seriously and kept everyone informed.”

“When I was asked to come along to his tribute, I couldn’t say no. I am excited for the evening, and I can´t wait to see what it brings.”

Alan Conroy said: “Bill is an exceptionally nice chap and brings a lot to the community. I wish him all the best in the upcoming election.”

Nicole King said: “I am so happy to be here to celebrate Bill and it is great that we are able to learn so much about different cultures and traditions on the Costa del Sol.”

Julie Barry said: “He is great he keeps us informed and he is the representative we want for the role. He bridges the gap between the council and the community.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.