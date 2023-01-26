By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 12:20
A man, whose identity and age have not been revealed, has barricaded himself inside a house in the El Torrejón neighbourhood of the Huelva capital and is threatening to explode a butane cylinder.
According to early reports from Spanish news outlets, the man has threatened to blow up the house and everyone in it.
Sources from inside Spain’s National Police have told EFE that the man has barricaded himself in a house on Geranio Street in the El Torrejón neighbourhood of Huelva, a city in southwestern Spain located in the autonomous community of Andalucia.
Several police units have been deployed to the scene.
The reasons behind the threats from the man are yet unknown according to the same sources.
This is a developing news story, we will continue to bring you further information as it is made available.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
