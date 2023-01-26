By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 12:20

POLICE have surrounded a property in the El Torrejón neighbourhood in Andalucia’s Huelva on Thursday, January 26 after a man threatened to explode a butane gas cylinder.

A man, whose identity and age have not been revealed, has barricaded himself inside a house in the El Torrejón neighbourhood of the Huelva capital and is threatening to explode a butane cylinder.

According to early reports from Spanish news outlets, the man has threatened to blow up the house and everyone in it.

Sources from inside Spain’s National Police have told EFE that the man has barricaded himself in a house on Geranio Street in the El Torrejón neighbourhood of Huelva, a city in southwestern Spain located in the autonomous community of Andalucia.

Several police units have been deployed to the scene.