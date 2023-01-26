European Commission expresses concern over Spain’s treatment of refugees

By Betty Henderson • 26 January 2023 • 15:28

The European Commission has taken issue with Spain’s treatment of refugees, saying they must act in the next two months. Photo credit: Casablanca Stock / shutterstock.com

THE European Commission has summoned representatives from Spain over their treatment of refugees arriving at their borders. Europe’s governing body issued the summons to representatives from several European countries including Greece, Portugal and Belgium, on Thursday, January 26.

Brussels say that Spanish authorities are currently failing to uphold their duties set out in international regulations to keep refugees safe on arrival in the country. The European Commission is set to give the countries a two month deadline to implement new legislation and safety guarantees for asylum seekers arriving.

If Spain and the other countries do not change their policies, the European Commission could take action including financial penalties. A spokesperson explained, “The Commission is closely monitoring the way all member states incorporate European legislation into their national laws”.

European law states that refugees have the right to seek asylum in countries they arrive in and have been working for several years to create a European-wide policy to apply in every member state. Several European states are at odds with the decision, saying border control is a sovereign issue.