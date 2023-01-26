BREAKING: Former Everton boss set for surprise managerial return at League One side

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 10:42

RUMOURS are flying around on Thursday, January 26 about the managerial status of League One side Forest Green Rovers who are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal with a former Everton boss.

Former Everton Duncan Ferguson is rumoured to be on his way to the League One side after the league’s rock-bottom club parted ways with manager Ian Burchnall.

Ferguson, who has had two caretaker spells in charge of the Premier League club, looks set for a surprise switch to League One despite relegation-threatened Everton also looking for a new manager.

The Merseyside club sacked manager Frank Lampard following a disastrous run of results which has left the club near the bottom of the top-flight’s table.

The rumour that Ferguson was on his way to Forest Green was reported by reporter Alan Crook, who wrote: “#EFC legend Duncan Ferguson has agreed terms with Forest Green.”

#EFC legend Duncan Ferguson has agreed terms with Forest Green — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 26, 2023

The news comes after journalist Alan Nixon reported that the former Everton striker had turned down the chance to take charge of the League One strugglers.

If the 51-year-old takes charge of The Vegans, it will come as a surprise to many who viewed the Everton legend as a strong favourite to step back in to save the Toffees from relegation this season.

Following the sacking of Ian Burchnall, Forest Green’s chairman Dale Vince said: “I’m grateful to Ian for all his hard work this season, it’s definitely not been easy.

“Our first season in League One was always going to be a challenge in itself but it’s been made more difficult by a number of factors, with their roots in last summer.

“I believe in Ian as a coach, but circumstances have led us to this place, we’ve recruited strongly in the January window, player wise – now we need to recruit a new head coach – to give ourselves the best chance or staying in this league.”

Burchnall said in his own statement: “The challenge was greater than I could have thought coming in.

“For the fans, I am sorry that I couldn’t make it work and that they didn’t see the best of my team. I hope for them the team turns it around. They deserve a team in League One.”

