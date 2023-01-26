GARRY WAITE: The Costa del Sol restauranteur has published a new book.

By Euro Weekly News Media • 26 January 2023 • 9:30

Image: Garry Waite

COSTA DEL SOL favourite Garry Waite is publishing his latest novel, The Actor, The Barrister and The Dropout.

The Euro Weekly News sat down to talk to the restauranteur and author on his newest release.

“The book follows the paths of mixed race triplets born in the UK in the late fifties and separated at birth when they are put up for adoption.

“It came about as and idea about nature/nurture and following what happens when triplets are split up and have different lives; do some succeed and others don’t?

“We lead the reader through their early years as children and then jump to their adult lives and look at how their parents impacted their futures.”

Explaining his inspiration for the book, Garry told the EWN: “I come up with around 20 ideas a week but this one attracted me because I love characters in my writing and I liked the idea of how you could build these.”

The Actor, The Barrister and The Dropout is €15 on Amazon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.