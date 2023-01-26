By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 7:43

More than 20 kamikaze drones shot down by Ukrainian Air Force. Image: sibsky2016/Shutterstock.com

THE Ukrainian Air Force revealed on Thursday, January 26 that it had shot down more than 20 kamikaze drones overnight sent by Russian troops.

“On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Facebook.

“The attack drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.”

It added: “According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 Shaheds.

“All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

“Most of the kamikaze drones were destroyed in the centre of the country – in the area of responsibility of the “Centre” Air Command.”

On December 19, Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly shot down another 30 of 35 Shahed-136/131/ Geran-2 loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

The Shahed drones were recently described as “highly effective in the role of terror bombing Ukrainian cities” by war expert Oliver Alexander.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, Alexander said that “while the Iranian Shahed-136s are primitive and inaccurate, they are highly effective in the role of terror bombing cities and forcing the Ukrainian military to use higher value air defence weapons to counter them.”

“If Russia can keep procuring large quantities, either through continued imports from Iran or the establishing domestic production, they could theoretically keep up daily terror bombing attacks on Ukrainian cities for the foreseeable future,” he said.

He added: “While a lot of air defence weapons have been sent to Ukraine, the numbers aren’t infinite and the production is more complicated and takes longer than the production of Shahed-136 style drones.

“A large portion of Ukrainian air defence supplies could theoretically be kept occupied by daily terror bombings of cities.”

