More than a sport

By Nicole King • 26 January 2023 • 9:50

Image caption: Launch of MRC Magazine

We had to go to school on Saturday mornings when in Sixth Grade at St. George’s College: firstly, for two hours of religious classes with Father Martin, consisting of listening to Bob Dylan whilst drinking coffee and chatting, followed by the equally obligatory attendance to the school rugby match.

Recently I signed up my four-year-old-granddaughter to the Marbella Rugby Club, not because of any childhood affiliation with the sport but for their philosophy, which is exactly what I want for my family: a sense of belonging, a sense of camaraderie, all for one and one for all; a necessity for the youth and young families in our international community.

The Club has a large and unassuming mix of nationalities; I can’t emphasise enough the “unassuming” bit, such a refreshing break to see this multicultural blend of like-minded local residents united under the ethos of “respect, commitment and effort”, on and off the field and for each other. Through these values the club has truly flourished, becoming a point of reference and an iconic hub for teams and players from all around the world.

The launch of the “MRC” magazine (Marbella Rugby Club) last week can but reinforce their status. The first edition features our Mayor Angeles Muñoz on the front cover with an informative follow up interview with her as well as the history of the club, the current teams, an article on another “gentlemen’s sport” Polo and so much more. It’s truly an impressive magazine! As an aside Angeles was celebrating her birthday on the day of the launch which added an extra sparkle to what already was a very lovely event; hearty congratulations certainly deserved to all those involved.

Another highlight coming up this year is the Haka Rugby Global Kids Club presented by Troy Nathan, scheduled for the 4th,5th and 6th of April 2023. I had the opportunity to meet and interview the organiser, a former professional Rugby player himself, at the launch of the Marbella Rugby Club magazine last week. I loved how this camp aims to use “Maori culture and Rugby as a tool to develop future world leaders”. This is the third year of the camp with the kids anxious to return, so please do check it out, even if your child is not a sports fanatic, they will enjoy “the vibe”, I can tell!

I wish this new MRC magazine a long and successful life, matching that of the Club. The MRC magazine is the first of its nature in Andalucía and surely to also become a point of reference within the sport.

I hope we all support them in their endeavours, particularly as beyond the sport this club provides an opportunity for all of us, whether we play rugby or not, to feel that we “belong” in this extended family and to experience a really safe space where we can share core values and make wholesome, lifelong friends.

