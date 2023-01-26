Move around Madrid with WiBLE: The new way to travel with pay per minute hybrid cars

By Laura Kemp • 26 January 2023 • 12:23

Image - Markovic 78/Shutterstock

Have you heard of WiBLE, the first sustainable mobility solution in Madrid where you can rent hybrid cars per minute, hour or day? This innovative solution to reducing emissions and cars on the roads is taking the Spanish capital by storm, so let’s find out more about it!

The WiBLE service, collaborating with Repsol and Kia Motors Iberia, aims to offer its customers a personalised, quality service to renting cars in the easiest way while also reducing cars on the road and the emissions they release. This solution to the low emissions zones in Madrid is perfect for people needing to go into the city centre that don’t have a Zero Emissions Badge, an Eco Badge, a C-Badge or a B-Badge for their vehicle. Non-resident holders of a C-Badge or B-Badge can only drive to a garage or a car park within the zone.

So, what exactly is WiBLE?

One of the first players in the zero emissions carsharing sector to cover the outskirts of Madrid, it’s a carsharing company that allows users to book, open and drive any available car and return it by parking it anywhere in the WiBLE zone – think electric scooter hiring but for cars. Sounds good, right?

There are loads of advantages to using this service, apart from contributing to reducing vehicle emissions, including:

Flexible rates

A fleet comprising 500 KIA Niro Plug-in Hybrids

Free parking in Madrid at any of the WiBLE hubs

The safest zero emissions carsharing vehicle with a 5-star Euro NCAP rating

Mid/high-end plug-in hybrid CUV with excellent range and active safety systems

Integrated accident prevention system and active driver assistance

5 spacious seats for passengers’ comfort and a large boot to meet all kinds of needs

58 km on electric and over 600 km total range thanks to its plug-in hybrid technology

Unique in offering hubs on Madrid’s major arteries (Pozuelo and Villaverde) to enjoy carsharing services

Agreements with car parks and service stations to facilitate the service for customers

For only €1, their insurance takes care of everything, saving you the €299 surcharge for the administrative processing of claims

The app will record all of the details from your trip, such as braking speed, acceleration etc

What is the WiBLE Zone?

WiBLE covers all areas inside the M-30 and operates to the north of Madrid to Mirasierra, including Sanchinarro. To the east of the city, WiBLE covers the entire area bordering Calle Arturo Soria to Calle Alcala and the areas of Concepcion and Quintana. To the west, the entire circumference of Ciudad Universitaria and the M-30.

Their Villaverde hubs, as well as the Repsol Service Station located on Calle Manuel de Falla in Pozuelo de Alarcon, are also included in the WiBLE zone.

All vehicles available on WiBLE hubs are checked, cleaned and 100 per cent charged, meaning you can book your vehicle on the app and drive away in a car that is completely ready for your journey.

How do I book a WiBLE Car?

To take a WiBLE car from one of the hubs you just have to follow these steps:

Download the WiBLE app on the Apple Store or Google Play and create your account (there is a €4.99 registration fee)

Book the car you have chosen and, when you are approaching the vehicle, click ‘start trip’

Carry out your journey, within a 372-mile radius, while enjoying zero emissions

To end the rental, you need to park the car inside the WiBLE zone and press ‘end’

Do I need to show any documentation to sign up for and use WiBLE?

When you sign up for WiBLE, you will need to provide a selfie and the following documents to prove you are who you say you are:

If you are an EU citizen, your national identity document, passport or certificate of EU citizenship

If you are not an EU citizen, your Foreigner Identification Number (NIE) or your passport

Spanish driving license or an international driving license together with the corresponding license from your country of origin

What are the cars WiBLE use like?

The vehicles are a fleet of Kia Niro pluggable hybrid cars. Unlike other electric cars in Madrid, the Kia Niro is a plug-in hybrid considered a zero-emissions vehicle, with much greater autonomy than electric cars, so you can go beyond whenever you need it.

The Kia Niro circulates like an electric car up to 36 miles, so it is considered a Zero Emissions vehicle. For the rest of the journey, it uses its hybrid system. This vehicle has been awarded 5 Euro Euro NCAP stars for its road safety devices, and all WiBLE’s vehicles have driving assistance, braking assistance, predictive help, stability control and an insurance policy.

How much is it to use a WiBLE car?

WiBLE price per minute

The price of WiBLE per minute allows you to move with a hybrid car, with no time limit.

WiBLE price for more than an hour

If you are going to use any of the WiBLE vehicles for more than an hour, you can continue using the vehicle for only €7 per hour.

WiBLE price per day

The WiBLE price per day is very cheap, you can enjoy an environmentally friendly car for just €60 with 62 miles (100 km) included.

It’s worth noting that there is no mileage limit for the rental. After exceeding 62 miles, the price will increase by €0.27 for each additional km travelled.

How do I pay to use a WiBLE car?

WiBLE accepts credit or debit cards, Visa, American Express or MasterCard – it couldn’t be easier to use the service!

