Move around Madrid with WiBLE: The new way to travel with pay per minute hybrid cars

By Laura Kemp • 26 January 2023 • 12:23
Image - Markovic 78/Shutterstock
The WiBLE service, collaborating with Repsol and Kia Motors Iberia, aims to offer its customers a personalised, quality service to renting cars in the easiest way while also reducing cars on the road and the emissions they release. This solution to the low emissions zones in Madrid is perfect for people needing to go into the city centre that don’t have a Zero Emissions Badge, an Eco Badge, a C-Badge or a B-Badge for their vehicle. Non-resident holders of a C-Badge or B-Badge can only drive to a garage or a car park within the zone.
Find out more information about these low-emission zones here.
One of the first players in the zero emissions carsharing sector to cover the outskirts of Madrid, it’s a carsharing company that allows users to book, open and drive any available car and return it by parking it anywhere in the WiBLE zone – think electric scooter hiring but for cars. Sounds good, right?
There are loads of advantages to using this service, apart from contributing to reducing vehicle emissions, including:
WiBLE covers all areas inside the M-30 and operates to the north of Madrid to Mirasierra, including Sanchinarro. To the east of the city, WiBLE covers the entire area bordering Calle Arturo Soria to Calle Alcala and the areas of Concepcion and Quintana. To the west, the entire circumference of Ciudad Universitaria and the M-30.
Their Villaverde hubs, as well as the Repsol Service Station located on Calle Manuel de Falla in Pozuelo de Alarcon, are also included in the WiBLE zone.
All vehicles available on WiBLE hubs are checked, cleaned and 100 per cent charged, meaning you can book your vehicle on the app and drive away in a car that is completely ready for your journey.
To take a WiBLE car from one of the hubs you just have to follow these steps:
When you sign up for WiBLE, you will need to provide a selfie and the following documents to prove you are who you say you are:
The vehicles are a fleet of Kia Niro pluggable hybrid cars. Unlike other electric cars in Madrid, the Kia Niro is a plug-in hybrid considered a zero-emissions vehicle, with much greater autonomy than electric cars, so you can go beyond whenever you need it.
The Kia Niro circulates like an electric car up to 36 miles, so it is considered a Zero Emissions vehicle. For the rest of the journey, it uses its hybrid system. This vehicle has been awarded 5 Euro Euro NCAP stars for its road safety devices, and all WiBLE’s vehicles have driving assistance, braking assistance, predictive help, stability control and an insurance policy.
The price of WiBLE per minute allows you to move with a hybrid car, with no time limit.
If you are going to use any of the WiBLE vehicles for more than an hour, you can continue using the vehicle for only €7 per hour.
The WiBLE price per day is very cheap, you can enjoy an environmentally friendly car for just €60 with 62 miles (100 km) included.
It’s worth noting that there is no mileage limit for the rental. After exceeding 62 miles, the price will increase by €0.27 for each additional km travelled.
WiBLE accepts credit or debit cards, Visa, American Express or MasterCard – it couldn’t be easier to use the service!
Download the WiBLE app for Apple here
Download the WiBLE app for Android here
Go to the WiBLE website here
Call: 635 730 730 / 911 696 147
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
