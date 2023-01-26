By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 12:18

Plans to extend Spain's H2Med green hydrogen pipeline as far as Germany

THE H2Med pipeline sending green hydrogen from Spain and Portugal to France is to be extended to Germany.

It enters into the road map on hydrogen recently revealed in a joint announcement from the French and German governments as they increase investment in the latest technologies, particularly renewables and low carbon energies.

The H2Med undersea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseilles, expected to be operational by 2030, will carry hydrogen that has been produced via renewable energy.

It is expected to transport up to two million metric tons of green hydrogen a year, which the Spanish government foresees will account for 10 per cent of the European Union’s consumption total consumption.

