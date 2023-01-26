BREAKING: Priest killed and another seriously injured in two church attacks in Algeciras Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1960

By Marcos • 26 January 2023 • 10:25

Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Slam; 2 Mock; 3 King; 4 Glow; 5 Wear; 6 Roof; 7 Flaw; 8 Want; 9 Trek; 10 Keen; 11 None; 12 Eros; 13 Stye; 14 Exam; 15 Mild; 16 Doom. WYOMING

QUICK QUIZ

1 James Cagney; 2 Frank Zappa; 3 Queensland; 4 Julius Caesar; 5 Stick insect; 6 Zaire; 7 Badminton House; 8 Facet; 9 Bald eagle; 10 Bagel.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Drill; 4 Furnish; 8 Uncover; 9 Caper; 10 Lyre; 11 Material; 13 Mien; 14 Stet; 16 Assorted; 17 Acts; 20 Irene; 21 Salerno; 22 Geysers; 23 Booty.
Down: 1 Double meaning; 2 Incur; 3 Love; 4 Formal; 5 Recreate; 6 Imprint; 7 Hard luck story; 12 Reprieve; 13 Mastery; 15 Ceases; 18 Curio; 19 Club.

QUICK

Across: 3 Idiom; 8 Go bad; 10 Pilot; 11 Kit; 12 Raves; 13 Get away; 15 Never; 18 Don; 19 Furore; 21 Cowslip; 22 Poor; 23 Real; 24 Scented; 26 Anorak; 29 Cat; 31 Tenor; 32 Denizen; 34 Movie; 35 Nil; 36 Raven; 37 Puppy; 38 Ogles.
Down: 1 Poker; 2 Matador; 4 Dray; 5 Open up; 6 Miser; 7 Joker; 9 Bit; 12 Ransack; 14 Wow; 16 Voted; 17 Reply; 19 Fiancee; 20 Sprat; 21 Colon; 23 Retinue; 24 Sarong; 25 Tan; 27 Nepal; 28 Romeo; 30 Yelps; 32 Dive; 33 Zip.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Repaso, 4 Pages, 8 Color, 9 Asociar, 10 Segundo, 11 Ropa, 12 Sea, 14 Boat, 15 Raft, 18 Hit, 21 Race, 23 Hacerse, 25 Meaning, 26 Abecé, 27 Apply, 28 Triste.
Down: 1 Racism, 2 Peligro, 3 Strength, 4 Poor, 5 Guiño, 6 Scream, 7 Gatos, 13 Armchair, 16 Farmers, 17 Trampa, 19 Thigh, 20 Delete, 22 Clamp, 24 Tiny.

NONAGRAM

agar, alga, drag, drug, gala, gaud, gaur, gild, gird, girl, glad, grad, grid, guar, raga, ugli, algid, argal, garda, grail, guard, guild, argali, gradual,
GUARDRAIL

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Written by

Marcos

