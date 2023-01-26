Puzzle Solutions Edition 1960

By Marcos • 26 January 2023 • 10:25
Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.
1 Slam; 2 Mock; 3 King; 4 Glow; 5 Wear; 6 Roof; 7 Flaw; 8 Want; 9 Trek; 10 Keen; 11 None; 12 Eros; 13 Stye; 14 Exam; 15 Mild; 16 Doom. WYOMING
1 James Cagney; 2 Frank Zappa; 3 Queensland; 4 Julius Caesar; 5 Stick insect; 6 Zaire; 7 Badminton House; 8 Facet; 9 Bald eagle; 10 Bagel.
Across: 1 Drill; 4 Furnish; 8 Uncover; 9 Caper; 10 Lyre; 11 Material; 13 Mien; 14 Stet; 16 Assorted; 17 Acts; 20 Irene; 21 Salerno; 22 Geysers; 23 Booty.
Down: 1 Double meaning; 2 Incur; 3 Love; 4 Formal; 5 Recreate; 6 Imprint; 7 Hard luck story; 12 Reprieve; 13 Mastery; 15 Ceases; 18 Curio; 19 Club.
Across: 3 Idiom; 8 Go bad; 10 Pilot; 11 Kit; 12 Raves; 13 Get away; 15 Never; 18 Don; 19 Furore; 21 Cowslip; 22 Poor; 23 Real; 24 Scented; 26 Anorak; 29 Cat; 31 Tenor; 32 Denizen; 34 Movie; 35 Nil; 36 Raven; 37 Puppy; 38 Ogles.
Down: 1 Poker; 2 Matador; 4 Dray; 5 Open up; 6 Miser; 7 Joker; 9 Bit; 12 Ransack; 14 Wow; 16 Voted; 17 Reply; 19 Fiancee; 20 Sprat; 21 Colon; 23 Retinue; 24 Sarong; 25 Tan; 27 Nepal; 28 Romeo; 30 Yelps; 32 Dive; 33 Zip.
Across: 1 Repaso, 4 Pages, 8 Color, 9 Asociar, 10 Segundo, 11 Ropa, 12 Sea, 14 Boat, 15 Raft, 18 Hit, 21 Race, 23 Hacerse, 25 Meaning, 26 Abecé, 27 Apply, 28 Triste.
Down: 1 Racism, 2 Peligro, 3 Strength, 4 Poor, 5 Guiño, 6 Scream, 7 Gatos, 13 Armchair, 16 Farmers, 17 Trampa, 19 Thigh, 20 Delete, 22 Clamp, 24 Tiny.
agar, alga, drag, drug, gala, gaud, gaur, gild, gird, girl, glad, grad, grid, guar, raga, ugli, algid, argal, garda, grail, guard, guild, argali, gradual,
GUARDRAIL
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.