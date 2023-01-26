By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 8:28

Tributes pour in following death of Randy Gonzalez of popular father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys. Image: Enkyboys/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media and led to ‘RIPRANDY’ trending on Twitter following news that Randy Gonzalez, father of the popular father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys, had died aged 35.

The father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys died while in hospice care on Wednesday, January 25, according to reports.

US media outlet TMZ reported that Randy Gonzalez passed away over a year after he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

He made the revelation in April 2022 that he had been given the cancer diagnosis six months prior. Doctors at the time gave him given two to three years to live.

He said at the time: “The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live.

“And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

A GoFundMe page launched by Randy prior to his death read: “Hello, my name is Randy Gonzalez and this fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it.

He added: “For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys.”

The page has raised over $250,000 (€229,000)

Randy starred as part of the Enkyboys with his son Brice.

Tributes poured into social media.

One person wrote: “Bro my heart literally just shattered 💔🥺 RIP RANDY 🕊️♾️”

Bro my heart literally just shattered 💔🥺 RIP RANDY 🕊️♾️ pic.twitter.com/xveD0yXShY — YOGI🧸 (@KyEdwardsJr1) January 26, 2023

“May his memory be eternal🙏 So sad…this poor boy lost his dad and best friend.😪 RIP Randy @enkyboys,” another said.

May his memory be eternal🙏

So sad…this poor boy lost his dad and best friend.😪

RIP Randy @enkyboys https://t.co/n98Xux0vWu — G Wells (@SteelersMama14) January 26, 2023

Another person said: “Ay man RIP Randy Gonzalez man! Prayers to brice! Because those two where super close 😭😭😭. Rest in peace enkyboy 🙏🥺”

Ay man RIP Randy Gonzalez man! Prayers to brice! Because those two where super close 😭😭😭. Rest in peace enkyboy 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/SLkTGgd9ED — Scrumdilly Man (@slickartie) January 26, 2023

While another person said: “Oh no! This is heartbreaking news 😭 I enjoyed the videos of him and his son. little man was so close to his dad, this is going to be so hard for him. My heart goes out this this little guy and the rest of his family 🙏 I hate cancer and wished there was a cure already RIP Randy.”

Oh no! This is heartbreaking news 😭 I enjoyed the videos of him and his son. little man was so close to his dad, this is going to be so hard for him. My heart goes out this this little guy and the rest of his family 🙏 I hate cancer and wished there was a cure already RIP Randy — Srynotsry (@mrsdeshong81) January 26, 2023

The news comes after a TikTok star famous for guzzling weird, bizarre and unusual foods died earlier this month at the age of 33

Clayton Claydorm told fans in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 14, that his brother Waffler69 (Taylor LeJeune) had died.

Waffler69 had more than 1.8 million followers who enjoyed watching his oddball videos in which he ate unusual, odd and at times expired foods.

Prior to the death of Waffler69, the TikTok community was left devastated after the shock sudden death of Megha Thakur, aged just 21.

The viral video star sadly passed away in an alleged car accident on November 24, according to reports.

Megha gained more than 900,000 followers on the video social media site for posting inspirational content that focused on body positivity and self-confidence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.