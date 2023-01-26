Royal Mail resumes international deliveries after recovering from ransomware cyber attack

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 13:06

ROYAL MAIL: Making international deliveries once more Photo credit: Pixabay/Gerhard

ROYAL MAIL resumed its international delivery service on January 26.

The halt was the result of a cyber-attack more than two weeks earlier by a Russia-linked ransomware gang named Lockbit.

To add to their problems, the recent postal strike cost Royal Mail £200 million – more than €227 million – which the group’s owners International Distributions Services said had pushed it into a substantial operating loss

Royal Mail’s full year predictions of losses of between £350 and £450 million (€398 and €512 million) is based on no further strike action in its fourth quarter. This also depends on the Communication Workers Union (CWU) accepting its “best and final” pay offer, it said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram