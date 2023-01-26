Royal Mail resumes international deliveries after recovering from ransomware cyber attack

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 13:06
ROYAL MAIL: Making international deliveries once more
Photo credit: Pixabay/Gerhard
The halt was the result of a cyber-attack more than two weeks earlier by a Russia-linked ransomware gang named Lockbit.
To add to their problems, the recent postal strike cost Royal Mail £200 million – more than €227 million – which the group’s owners International Distributions Services said had pushed it into a substantial operating loss
Royal Mail’s full year predictions of losses of between £350 and £450 million (€398 and €512 million) is based on no further strike action in its fourth quarter. This also depends on the Communication Workers Union (CWU) accepting its “best and final” pay offer, it said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
