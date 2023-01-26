By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 7:30

Ukraine reports considerable Russian combat losses as of January 26. Image: anmbph/Shutterstock.com

ON Thursday, January 26, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 14 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, January 25. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 3175.

According to the latest data, another 780 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 123,860.

Twenty-seven more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as another 15 Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1908.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 26.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.01.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/FhbcGq6rdH — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 26, 2023

A detailed breakdown of the 337th day of the war shows that the loss of 27 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 6334, while the destruction of another 15 Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2169 in total.

Ukraine also destroyed two Russian MLRS, two Russian aircraft and one Russian helicopter, according to the latest figures.

In total, this means that Russia has now lost 452 MLRS, 292 aircraft and 282 helicopters.

Another of Russia’s special equipment was destroyed, meaning Russian forces have now lost 195 in total.

