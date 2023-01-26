By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 13:09

Russia's Wagner Group invites former Donetsk People's Republic head to lead PMC assault unit in Ukraine. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

IGOR GIRKIN, also known by the alias Igor Strelkov, a former head of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has been invited by Russia’s Wagner Group to lead one of the PMC’s assault units in Ukraine, after criticism of Prigozhin’s mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group – Putin’s network of mercenaries and de facto private army – has invited Igor Strelkov (Girkin) to lead one of the assault units of the PMC in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, January 26.

“As the senior head of the Wagner PMC, I invite Mr Girkin to the front to check the correctness of his position and use, as he stated, his combat experience,” Prigozhin said.

“I propose he must arrive on the territory of the LPR to be appointed to a leading position, according to his competence, in one of the assault units.”

He added: “Of course, no one can offer him a high position, for this, it is necessary to show his capabilities. It’s time to move from words to deeds.”

The invitation from Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently hit out at Russia’s Ministry of Defence after claims that Russian troops had captured Ukraine’s Soledar earlier this month, comes after public criticism from Igor Strelkov (aka Girkin).

The former DPR defence minister recently said that although the PMC was an “excellent assault infantry” the mercenaries are “incompetently put together to fight on the front line.”

He also is reported to have said that Prigozhin should not be allowed into the public field because of his “criminal background,” as reported by BAZA.

