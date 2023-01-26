Six fish for one lucky angler from the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 20:20

JUCAR MATCH: Graham Sewell with the best total weight of the day Photo credit: Jeff Richards

MEMBERS of Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club once again visited the River Jucar (Valencia province) for their latest Winter League match.

“This time we were on section B3,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“I was on Peg 22, an end peg by the bushes which is normally very good but not today.”

This morning started with a light breeze a cold 8 degrees, eventually rising to around 12 degrees, with the water temperature down to 12.

There were three dry nets out of seven competitors with the best total weight of the day going to Graham Sewell on Peg 20 with 13 kilos.

Between them the anglers landed a total weight of 19.5 kilos and nine fish, of which six were caught by lucky Graham Sewell. Second place went to Jack Janssen (3 kilos), followed by Jeff Richards (2.1 kilos).

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or email [email protected] ).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

