Spain’s automotive industry begins to pick up speed despite supply holdups

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 16:18
FORD ALMUSSAFES: Spain’s car factories are gradually increasing production
Photo credit: Ford España
According to the country’s Association of Automobile and Heavy Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfac), Spain’s automotive industry produced 2.2 million new vehicles last year, 21 per cent below their output for 2019.
Anfac’s director general, Jose Lopez-Tafall, revealed that although the flow of raw materials had improved, together with the availability of chips, many plants were having to endure interruptions to their supply chains and were obliged to work at a reduced rhythm.
Despite these problems, production increased by 5.8 per cent last year, compared with 2021 with a “significant” 18.9 per cent improvement in December.
