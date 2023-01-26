The Next Generation of Blockchain: Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 26 January 2023 • 10:00

Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are leading the way in the next generation of blockchain technology. These platforms are providing revolutionary DeFi solutions, as well as new opportunities for investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is shaking up the fundraising landscape by offering a new way for companies to raise capital via a decentralised platform, with the ORBN token currently in phase 4 of its presale, having surged over 1400%.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution supported by Binance and Coinbase. Polygon (MATIC) intends to increase cryptocurrency adoption by addressing scalability challenges that many blockchains experience by integrating the Plasma Framework with the proof-of-stake blockchain architecture. Polygon (MATIC) can now do 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) on a single sidechain.

Developers may use Polygon (MATIC) to receive rapid, inexpensive transactions that are secured by Ethereum’s infrastructure. Anyone with an Ethereum wallet may access the Polygon (MATIC) network and engage with Polygon-built applications at a fraction of the cost of building on Ethereum.

Polygon (MATIC) has amassed an outstanding roster of collaborations with some of the world’s leading corporations. Starbucks, Meta, Stripe, and Reddit have picked Polygon (MATIC) as a public blockchain tool.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralised platform for developing and deploying DeFi apps and smart contracts. Avalanche (AVAX) is intended to be quick, secure, and scalable, with the goal of serving as a platform for developing a wide range of financial applications.

The native coin of Avalanche (AVAX), AVAX, is used to pay transaction fees and participate in the platform’s governance process. Avalanche (AVAX) may be purchased and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, and it is also used to engage inside the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem.

Avalanche (AVAX) has witnessed unique addresses on the blockchain expand from 1.45 million at the end of 2021 to 4.52 million at the end of 2022, a year-on-year increase of more than 200%, showcasing the adaption of Avalanche (AVAX) and future potential.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it easier for businesses to get secure funding. Instead of going the traditional venture capital path, companies that need a funding round can use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to mint and fractionalise their equity to raise the necessary capital.

Each investment opportunity is turned into an NFT and then split into smaller pieces using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This makes it possible for anyone to invest in a business they believe in with as little as $1.

The utility token, ORBN, is at the heart of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Investors who own Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens can stake them to make passive income, vote on important decisions and upcoming projects, get discounts and get rewards for staking.

VIP investors who are part of the Winners Circle get extra benefits like access to private funding rounds and face-to-face meetings with the project’s creators.

Expert analysts think that the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will go up by 6000% soon because it has a unique use and is becoming more popular. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently living up to the analyst’s predictions, as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has skyrocketed over 1400%, currently in phase 4 of the presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido