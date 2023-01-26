Understanding Cryptocurrency Basics: A guide to Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 26 January 2023 • 11:45

1.What exactly is cryptocurrency? It is a form of digital or virtual currency that utilises cryptography for security. Unlike traditional currency, it operates without the oversight of a central bank or government and is decentralised in nature. The most widely recognised cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, but there are countless others available for purchase on the market.

2. How does cryptocurrency function? Transactions made using cryptocurrency are recorded on a public digital ledger, known as a blockchain. Each transaction is confirmed by a network of computers, referred to as nodes, prior to being added to the blockchain. This ensures that a single digital token cannot be spent more than once.

1.How do I buy and sell cryptocurrency? You can buy and sell cryptocurrency on a cryptocurrency exchange, such as Binance or Coinbase. To do this, you will need to create an account, verify your identity, and link a payment method such as a bank account or credit card. Once your account is set up, you can trade your fiat currency (e.g. USD) for a specific cryptocurrency.

2.What is a wallet and do I need one to buy and sell cryptocurrency? A cryptocurrency wallet is a digital wallet that stores your cryptocurrency. It allows you to send, receive, and store your digital assets. It is important to note that if you want to buy and sell cryptocurrency, you will need a wallet to store it in.

3.What is the difference between a centralised and decentralised exchange? A centralised exchange is owned and operated by a central authority, such as a company. They control the assets and users must trust them to keep their assets safe. A decentralised exchange, on the other hand, operates on a blockchain and allows for peer-to-peer trading without the need for a central authority.

4.What is Big Eyes Coin? Big Eyes Coin is a cat themed cryptocurrency that aims to bring wealth and fortune to its community. The team behind Big Eyes places a huge emphasis on the value of its community and frequently rewards its followers with crypto giveaways and competitions. They also have set up a 5% charity wallet to help ocean sanctuaries and have already given away thousands to charity.

5.What is Shiba Inu? Shiba Inu is a well-known cryptocurrency that has gained attention in recent times, primarily due to its association with the Shiba Inu dog breed, its price speculation by retail investors, and a strong community engagement. The concept of the digital asset was influenced by the Shiba Inu dog breed which became a popular trend in memes in 2013, leading to the creation of the widely recognised dogecoin cryptocurrency.

7.What are the key features of Shiba Inu? The first notable thing about Shiba Inu is its total supply of 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens, which were minted during its official launch in 2020. 50% of the supply was locked in Uniswap SHIB/ETH liquidity pool, while the other 50% was donated to Ethereum’s founder, Vitalik Buterin, who burned a vast majority of them by sending the tokens to a dead crypto wallet address.

8.How is Big Eyes Coin different from Shiba Inu? Big Eyes Coin wants to bring wealth and fortune to its community and places a huge emphasis on the value of its community, frequently rewarding its followers with crypto giveaways and competitions. They have raised over $17 million dollars in their presale so far.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, is a digital asset that has gained widespread attention due to its association with a popular internet meme featuring the Shiba Inu dog breed, as well as the speculation and engagement of individual investors and a dedicated community. It has a total supply of 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens and 50% of the supply was locked in Uniswap SHIB/ETH liquidity pool. Another key difference is that Big Eyes Coin is still in its presale stage and has not yet launched, while Shiba Inu is already available on the market and has a larger market capitalisation.

It is important to note that while both projects have unique features and goals, investing in any cryptocurrency carries risk and it is important to conduct your own research and due diligence before investing in any project.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido