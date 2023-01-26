Uplifting tale

By Euro Weekly News Media • 26 January 2023 • 9:40

SABINO: The donkey had been with Pat and her husband for 16 years Credit: Facebook/Pat Waterhouse

FOLLOWING the sad news from Alora animal activist Pat Waterhouse that her rare white donkey, Sabino, had died Pat has turned heartache into action by encouraging locals to help the next generation of animals in need.

Pat announced that Sabino, who was an estimated 28-years-old, had died on Wednesday, January 18 from colic.

She told her Facebook followers: “Sabino has been part of the family almost as long as I have been in Spain. [He] came here as an abandoned donkey in 2006 and we were told he was about 12 years old then.

Sharing an image of her late husband with Sabino, Pat added: “Have lots of pictures off him but this one always touches my heart.

“It was taken not long before my husband died. It was before we had a lot of dogs and Sabino used to follow him everywhere.”

In memory of Sabino, Pat has now asked members of the Costa del Sol community to make a donation to Donkey Dreamland Mijas, whose latest rescue, Valiente, arrived at the shelter with extensive damage to his legs and needed urgent veterinary treatment.

Pat told the Euro Weekly News: “It just seemed more than a coincidence that I’d only just read about Valiente and then Sabino was put down shortly after. He died peacefully with me there and two lovely vets.

“It seemed a good idea to raise money after someone asked on Facebook if they could help. If it gets them a bit more money that’s great!”

Donkey Dreamland volunteer Montserrat Fabregas was touched to hear about Pat’s drive to help Valiente. She told the EWN: “That’s amazing. Valiente is so lovely. He is such a happy young animal and is it fantastic that Pat is encouraging people to help him.”

To donate to help Valiente, or any of the 16 donkeys in Donkey Dreamland’s care, visit https://donkeydreamland.com/donate/.

