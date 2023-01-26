Virtual Therapy: A Comprehensive Guide to the Top 5 Online Therapy Platforms

By EWN • 26 January 2023 • 17:44

In the past, if you needed therapy it was expensive and fairly inconvenient to drive or take public transportation to a physical office in order to attend your sessions.

But with the development of virtual therapy platforms, this is no longer the case–you now have access to an effective form of treatment without ever having to leave your home.

Not only can these online services provide patients with quality mental health care that is just as good as meeting someone in person, but they also come with a range of benefits. These advantages include increased convenience, more flexible appointment scheduling options, and reduced costs.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll discuss the top 5 online therapy platforms available today so you can make an informed decision when choosing one for yourself.

1. Calmerry

Pros of Calmerry:

Evidence-based approaches like CBT, DBT, motivational interviewing

Privacy and security

Flexible pricing packages

Cons of Calmerry:

Doesn’t offer a free trial

If you’re looking for an effective, accessible, and flexible way to tackle mental health issues that have been hindering your well-being, Calmerry is a great option. Calmerry is a safe and trusted couselling and therapy platform featuring licensed and vetted therapists who specialise in evidence-based psychotherapy practices.

With the ability to message your therapist any day of the week or schedule live therapy sessions from your home on any device, this platform gives individuals greater access to work on issues such as stress relief, anxiety management, depression, relationship issues, and more.

What’s more, is that it won’t break the bank either – packages costs start at just $50 per week (billed monthly). It also has a free mental health toolbox with helpful resources.

Calmerry also prioritises the privacy of its clients, and therapy sessions are completely confidential. The platform is HIPAA-compliant, and all personal information and therapy session data are encrypted on servers.

Calmerry has attracted a large number of clients from across the US and internationally, as evidenced by the many positive reviews on Trustpilot and its coverage in various reputable publications.

2. BetterHelp

Pros of BetterHelp:

Large network of 30,000 licensed therapists

Advanced matching system

Cons of BetterHelp:

Not covered under insurance

Choosing the right therapist can be hard. With BetterHelp, you don’t have to worry about a thing thanks to their advanced matching system. BetterHelp is the largest online therapy service, boasting nearly 30,000 licensed therapists ready to help you no matter what time it is or where you are.

Whether you prefer messaging, chat, phone, or video sessions – BetterHelp has it all. Plus, unlike many services that rely on untested theories and techniques, all therapists on BetterHelp are licensed and accredited professionals with impeccable reputations in their fields.

It charges a flat fee of between $40 and $70 per week, billed every four weeks, regardless of the type of counselling or issue that you are dealing with. With specialised therapists covering topics such as depression, relationships, and family conflicts, as well as many other areas of concern, BetterHelp can help you find the right therapist to take on your case.

So if you’re looking for a discreet alternative to traditional face-to-face therapy services, then this may be a great option for you – although it should be noted that it usually isn’t covered under health insurance plans or Medicaid.

3. Talkspace

Pros of Talkspace:

Over 1 million users and 60,000 positive reviews.

Wide range of therapies, such as CBT and EFT.

An extensive network of experienced, licensed therapists.

Cons of Talkspace:

Therapy sessions only last 30 mins

Talkspace is a leading provider of mental health services with an extensive network of experienced, licensed therapists. With over 60,000 positive reviews from its users, Talkspace is trusted and praised amongst its customers for its effective service which offers personalised support within moments of signing up.

From Cognitive Behavioural Therapy to Grief Counselling, clients have access to a wide range of therapies—each one tailored to their individual needs and goals.

Over 1 million people currently use Talkspace, making it one of the most widely used virtual therapy sites. All Talkspace therapists are required to complete a thorough vetting and credentialing process, ensuring that clients are working with highly qualified professionals who have expertise in a range of issues, such as anxiety, depression, substance misuse, trauma, couples therapy, and more.

Talkspace offers flexible subscription plans with pricing from $70 to $130 per week and psychiatry services costing between $120 and $250. No matter what your situation is or what issue you’re dealing with, Talkspace is geared up to help and provide you with the best available treatment in the market.

4. Ayana Therapy

Pros of Ayana Therapy:

Specialises in serving marginalized communities.

They offer anonymous online communication options.

Recognised by reputable publications.

Cons of Ayana Therapy:

A 45-minute therapy session costs $140.

Limited to specific groups

Ayana Therapy is a mental health care provider that specialises in serving marginalised and intersectional communities, including the LGBT community. They understand the impact that systemic racism and oppression can have on mental health, and are committed to ending these issues and the stigma that often surrounds them.

Their user-friendly app connects marginalised individuals with compatible, licensed therapists who take into account their unique experiences and identities. They offer anonymous online communication options, such as text, call, and video, which allow for flexibility and privacy and make it possible to try LGBT therapy online.

Ayana Therapy has received recognition from reputable publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and HuffPost. A 45-minute therapy session costs $140, or you can opt for a package of four sessions for $290.

Ayana Therapy is dedicated to providing mental health care that is tailored to each individual’s needs and experiences, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. They believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care, and they make it their mission to provide it.

5. Monument

Pros of Monument:

Unique and innovative programs for alcohol treatment.

Tailored to fit your needs and budget.

The average therapist rating at Monument is 4.9/5 stars.

Cons of Monument:

Limited to alcohol-related issues.

Monument is revolutionising alcohol treatment, with a unique and innovative program that offers real results, even if you’re short on time and budget. They understand that alcohol use disorder is a complex issue that is influenced by various psychological and societal factors, and can be intensified by mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

That’s why they have designed a program that addresses all of these factors and tailored it to fit your schedule, budget, and personal needs. By using a combination of cutting-edge therapy techniques, expert guidance, and peer support, they help you build healthier habits and achieve your goals of moderation or sobriety.

They use a holistic approach that addresses not only your alcohol use but also the underlying issues that led to it. The program includes therapist-moderated support groups that provide a safe and confidential space where you can share your struggles and successes, learn from others, and receive expert guidance.

Unlike in-person meetings or alcohol rehab facilities, online meetings allow you to join on or off-camera and keep your identity private. The average therapist rating at Monument is 4.9/5, which is a testament to the quality of their care.

The bottom line

Taking care of our mental health shouldn’t be neglected or overlooked. It’s important to take the steps to ensure that we are addressing any issues that hinder our well-being.

Trying out one of these top 5 online therapy platforms could be a great solution for anyone hoping to improve their mental health and increase their overall happiness.

With these solutions easily accessible right at your fingertips, you can tailor fit an approach that works specifically for you, without having to commute or leave the comfort of your home.

