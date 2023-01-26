Yellow alert for extreme cold temperatures extended for Andalucian provinces

By Chris King • 26 January 2023 • 19:34

Image of a dog under a blanket to keep warm. Credit: Prystai/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has extended the cold weather yellow alert for Andalucian provinces.

The yellow weather alert that is currently in place for Andalucian provinces from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has been extended. Specifically, the warning for extremely cold temperatures will now run until the early hours of Friday, January 27.

Cordoba, Malaga and Granada are those affected by this alert and will stay in place until 10am. According to the information published by AEMET on its website, a warning has been issued for minimum temperatures of up to -4°C.

This extension of the yellow alert applies in the same time frame to the province of Cordoba in general, but especially to the countryside and the Sierra and Pedroche regions. Antequera is the main region affected in Malaga, and the Granada regions of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix, and Baza.

For the rest of Andalucia, AEMET predicted a day of little cloudy or clear skies tomorrow, with cloudy intervals and morning mists in the eastern mountains.

By midday, cloudy intervals are expected to develop in the centre and east of the community, with a “small probability of weak and occasional rain” in the mountains during the afternoon. This could extend to the easternmost coast by nightfall, forecasts the experts’ website.

Snow will fall at around 800 metres and temperatures will remain unchanged or even rise slightly, with frost in large areas of the interior. Occasionally strong winds could blow, especially in high areas.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.