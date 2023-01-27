Altcoins to Consider in 2023 -Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Dogecoin

By EWN • 27 January 2023 • 11:45

With the rise of cryptocurrency, more people are searching for suitable coins to invest in than ever. As the global economy weakens and we risk moving into a recession, cryptocurrency could help protect you from rising inflation.

While Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency, there are many more alternatives to choose from. These coins are referred to as altcoins and are great investment vehicles. Choosing the right altcoin to invest in could be difficult, but we’ve made it easier for you by outlining some steps you can follow to pick your investment.

In this article, we’ve discussed the three best altcoins, Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin, and listed a guide that can make your decision a lot easier!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)- The latest ERC-20 Token on Ethereum

As the name suggests, Big Eyes Coin is the latest addition to the crypto defi-coin community. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) focuses on an adorable cathouse concept that brings out the inner feline-lover in all of us. It has performed exceptionally well for a new coin and raised over $18 million in its presale.

The Big Eyes Coin(BIG) features a highly transparent setup, and its initial liquidity pool will be locked for two years. Furthermore, the creators are out to make a positive impact on the world. 5% of the coin’s total supply will go to ocean sanctuaries, helping conserve affected ocean species.

In terms of investing, we highly recommend the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). In the first 24 hours alone, the coin raised over $1 million, and there are no signs of it slowing down!

Speeding up transactions with Polygon (MATIC)

Matic is Polygon’s cryptocurrency, and it is one of the most popular choices for people to invest in. The coin is used for paying fees on the Polygon network, staking, and making decisions. One of the major benefits of investing in MATIC is that it is widely available on most crypto exchanges, which makes buying and selling simple.

Polygon employs various modern technologies to create a parallel blockchain while linking it primarily to Ethereum. However, unlike Ethereum, MATIC is much faster and has lower fees. Its use case drives its demand and is a popular choice for investors.

Our Favorite Meme Coin, Doge Coin (DOGE)

It’s 2023, and you may have heard of Dogecoin (DOGE). This coin is the highest-ranking meme coin on the market and is always in the public eye. Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency that use memes and other forms of humor from the internet and record them on a blockchain.

Dogecoin revolutionised the meme coin segment since it was started in 2013 as a silly joke against bitcoin. However, it turned into one of the highest trading coins in crypto history and continues to see large gains on the market frequently. The coin frequently receives support from large corporations like Tesla, which has propelled its value.

How to pick the right cryptocurrency?

Picking the right cryptocurrency to invest in can be difficult, especially if you’re a beginner. Here are a few tips you can follow to ensure you’re going in the right direction:

Look at market capitalisation: Market capitalisation measures the product of the current price and the circulating supply. It’s a great way of determining the world’s view of that particular currency.

Market capitalisation measures the product of the current price and the circulating supply. It’s a great way of determining the world’s view of that particular currency. Go through the currency’s white paper: Every cryptocurrency on the market has a white paper. It is an important document that covers all the details of the coin, which includes its purpose and technology. Moreover, it also gives a brief of what the creators envision accomplishing with their project.

Every cryptocurrency on the market has a white paper. It is an important document that covers all the details of the coin, which includes its purpose and technology. Moreover, it also gives a brief of what the creators envision accomplishing with their project. Consider Use Cases: Within the white paper, there is a section that covers the use case of the currency. This should give you a good idea of the cryptocurrency’s practical use, which will be a big factor in driving its demand.

Final Thoughts

If you’re new to cryptocurrencies, we congratulate you on making the big leap! Investing may seem tricky, but we highly recommend that you check out the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Presale. You can find more information about this project at:

For more about BIG:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido