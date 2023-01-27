By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 19:35

British female and Swedish male found dead in holiday apartment in Portugal

The bodies of a British female and a Swedish male have been found inside a holiday apartment in the city of Porto in northern Portugal.

The bodies of a British female and a Swedish male have been discovered today, Friday, January 27, inside a holiday apartment in the city of Porto in northern Portugal. They were reportedly found at around 1pm this afternoon, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

According to locals, the two arrived at the apartment a few days ago from London. An investigation has been launched by Portuguese police, who have so far declined to make a statement on the matter.

Local unconfirmed reports suggested that no weapons were found inside the property and that there were no signs of any violence. The same local reports suggested that the incident is possibly drug-related but until post-mortem examinations are carried out over the weekend, this is only hearsay.

The identities of the deceased have not been released but they are believed to have been aged between 40 and 50.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

