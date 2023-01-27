By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 17:42

Football news: English Premier League club Everton confirm new manager

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been confirmed as the new Everton manager to replace Frank Lampard.

In the latest big football news, English Premier League club Everton today, Friday, January 27, confirmed Sean Dyche as their new manager. The former Burnley boss will replace Frank Lampard who was fired earlier this week, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Dyche is expected to be unveiled officially later today as the new boss at Goodison Park, after nine months out of management. He is expected to be joined on the staff by Steve Stone and Ian Woan. The Toffees had allegedly tried to convince the Former Leeds boss to take the vacant job but he turned them down.

With the Merseyside outfit hovering just above the relegation zone, Dyche has his work cut out. His appointment might come too late to avoid losing Anthony Gordon to Newcastle. The latest reports suggest that a £40 million plus add-ons deal has already been agreed upon for the 21-year-old.

After 10 years at Turf Moor, 51-year-old Dyche faces a baptism of fire. Everton have an eight-day break before their next match which is at home to the current league leaders Arsenal. One week later he will have to prepare his players for the Liverpool derby at Anfield.

