By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 0:37
Injuries reported as MASSIVE blaze spreads inside New York City apartment block
A massive fire has broken out this evening, Thursday, January 26, inside an apartment block in New York City’s Bronx district. New York Fire Department (FDNY) reported that the flames were spreading quickly throughout multiple floors of the building, as reported by Intel Point Alert.
There are unconfirmed reports of injuries. It is not yet known how many residents might be still trapped inside the blazing structure. The fire was a 4-alarm callout but it is reported that the emergency services at the scene have requested reinforcements to help them tackle the raging inferno.
According to the FDNY, the fire is in a block located at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx.
FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DP7QL6YIod
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 26, 2023
FDNY members continue to operate at a 4-alarm fire at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nILaoQqWfy
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 26, 2023
DEVELOPING: Massive fire ongoing inside apartment complex in New York City; injuries are being reported pic.twitter.com/485RJdhfIl
— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 26, 2023
DEVELOPING: Massive fire ongoing inside apartment complex in New York City; injuries are being reported pic.twitter.com/485RJdhfIl
— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 26, 2023
