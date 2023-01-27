Award winning British comedian begins filming autobiographical comedy for ITV

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 15:45

AN award-winning British comedian has begun filming an autobiographical comedy about his life, which will premiere first on ITVX, the new free streaming site from ITV.

ITV has revealed that BAFTA award-winning British comedian Alan Carr has begun filming an autobiographical comedy for ITVX and ITV1 called Changing Ends.

Made by the multi-award-winning Baby Cow Productions (Chivalry, The Witchfinder, Gavin & Stacey, Alan Partridge), Changing Ends is co-written by Alan Carr and the Scottish BAFTA & RTS award-winning Simon Carlyle (Two Doors Down).

The series is based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth-division football manager.

According to the TV company, Alan will star in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell (Belfast).

On Friday, January 27, it was confirmed that Shaun Dooley and Nancy Sullivan will also be joining the cast, playing Alan’s parents Graham and Christine along with Taylor Fay as his younger brother Gary.

Playing Alan’s neighbours are Rourke Mooney and Gabby Best as Charlie and Angela along with Harry Peacock as Nigel. Guest stars include David Mumeni as Mr Chapman and Michael Socha as Adam.

ITV said: “The comedy series will be more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive.

“Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.”

It added: “As showcased in many of Alan’s stand-up shows, his experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands is a veritable treasure trove with a rich comedic seam, whether it’s his sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies or navigating the highs and lows of Fourth division football.

“It’s about school and family, Kevin Keegan and George Michael, and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day and you’re a bit Miss Marple.”

Earlier this week, Alan Carr posted a picture from the film set alongside the caption: “And so it begins – first day of filming on my sitcom Changing Ends based on my life growing up in Northampton. Emotional, nervous, excited, freezing (but that’s probably the weather) wish me luck.”

