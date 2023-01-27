Crypto Market crosses $1 Trillion, Meme Coin Big Eyes soon to be part of the industry

By EWN • 27 January 2023 • 11:15

On Wednesday, the crypto-market crossed $1 trillion, indicative of a potential rally in the coming months. Bitcoin crossed $23,000 on Tuesday and speculators expect it to touch $25,000. Market players think there will be resistance before it makes a $2,000 price jump.

This is the first time Bitcoin has touched $23,000 in 5 months, contributing to a trillion-dollar valuation in market capitalisation.

Nearly a week ago, Crypto’s market cap was fixed at $977.05 million. Bitcoin’s rally helped it cross over into new territory, due to its heavy weight in market capitalisation.

According to coinmarketcap’s website, Market Cap hovered around 1.06 trillion on Thursday. Bitcoin’s market cut remains the largest, leading blue chips like Ethereum, Tether, BNB, and USD.

For speculators who have invested in the crypto market at its peak, recouping total investment is a far-away reality. In November 2021, cryptocurrencies recorded sky-high values, and Bitcoin led the market in upward momentum at a price of $68,000. At the time, the total market cap was $3 trillion.

Older investors who remained committed to maintaining their portfolio may never eat large off gains in crypto again. But newer, more open-minded speculators could see themselves enjoying an upside in the market if they stick to blue chip cryptos. It is all about timing.

Despite the price volatility of crypto over the last year, blue chip cryptos still remain committed to upgrading their network and making their blockchain robust.

Ethereum recently introduced its Shanghai mainnet shadow fork, which will soon allow users to withdraw ETH deposits and newly minted ETH. In September last year, Ethereum transitioned to a proof of stake system, a more energy-efficient model against the proof of work system.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido