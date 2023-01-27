Designers items seized in Benidorm and Villajoyosa (Alicante) weren’t for real

By Linda Hall • 27 January 2023 • 20:19

POLICE SWOOP: 1,500 fakes seized in Benidorm and Villajoyosa Photo credit: Policia Nacional

THE Policia Nacional recently arrested 10 people and seized 1,500 fake designer items in Benidorm and Villajoyosa.

The merchandise was on sale in five shops in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix and on six stalls at the open-air market in La Cala de Villajoyosa. Their sale would have meant a potential €1.4 million loss of revenue for the companies involved, police said.

They launched an investigation at the end of December after a representative from one of the well-known firms affected by the rip-offs informed them that counterfeits were on sale at the La Cala market.

Earlier, the Benidorm shopkeepers’ association AICO had tipped off investigators about the increase in bogus designer labels at different open-air markets in the area.

Police were accompanied during the recent swoop by a court expert specialising in detecting imitations who confirmed that the items on sale were fakes.

All those arrested were released after making statements, while the goods, which included clothes, watches, computer products and accessories, will be sent to courts in Benidorm and Villajoyosa.

