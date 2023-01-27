By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 16:02

Former Dutch international footballer diagnosed with pericarditis. Image: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

A FORMER Dutch international footballer and manager has been diagnosed with pericarditis, as reported on Friday, January 27.

Former Dutch international footballer and renowned manager Huub Stevens has revealed that he has been diagnosed with pericarditis and said he will not be able to coach again.

The former FC Schalke coach, who he led to victory in the UEFA Cup in 1997, told German news outlet Express on January 27: “I’ll be 70 this year, my coaching career is definitely over.

“I recently had a request from a club in the Netherlands, but I don’t risk it anymore.”

The 69-year-old added: “I couldn’t answer that to my family and the club.

“I’m no longer taking on an official position.

“My body sent out a clear warning.

“I was taken to the hospital because I suddenly felt pain in my chest. The doctors diagnosed pericarditis.”

Stevens, who was head coach in Salzburg from June 2009 to April 2011 and won the championship title with the Austrian team in his first season, said that the diagnosis was a “clear yellow card for me.”

“That was a clear sign that I had to take even more care of myself. I’m feeling better now, I can do light fitness training again,” he added.

During his playing career, Huub Stevens was best known for his time at the Dutch side PSV, where he played 293 games.

He represented the Netherlands 18 times, scoring one goal.

