BREAKING: Heartbreaking discovery made in Granada’s El Fargue

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 14:54

A HEARTBREAKING discovery was made on Friday, January 27 in the area of El Fargue, on the outskirts of Andalucia’s Granada.

A man found the lifeless body of a baby in the El Fargue area, on the outskirts of Granada, on the morning of January 27.

The baby was discovered wrapped in a blanket on a dirt road, according to initial reports.

There were reportedly no apparent signs of violence, although an autopsy has been ordered to clarify what happened.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the man called the emergency services at around 11 am after making the shocking discovery in a place known as Barrier Road.

Several emergency service units were dispatched to the scene, including Spain’s National and Local Police, and ambulance crews from the 061 Health Emergency Centre.

Sadly, once at the scene, emergency crews were only able to confirm that the baby was dead.

🔴 Encuentran a un bebé fallecido en El Fargue en #Granada ➡️ Un alertante llamó a @E112Andalucia para alertar del hallazgo de un bebé envuelto en unas mantas en el Camino de la Barrerahttps://t.co/Na0RJXJawI — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 27, 2023

The news comes after Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra reported that an abandoned baby had been found in the middle of the street in Barcelona, during the early hours of Tuesday, January 24.

Speaking to Spanish news channel Cuatro, Dr. José Miguel Gaona urged parents that have unwanted babies to take them to hospitals where, through social services, they can be looked after. “There is no need in Spain to abandon any baby on the street,” he said.

