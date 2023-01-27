If You Missed BAYC, Don’t Miss Out On Ganja Guruz, As It is Set To Become The Most Popular NFT Collection In 2023

By EWN • 27 January 2023 • 14:00

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Ganja Guruz is the newest and most exciting NFT collection of 2023. With its unique and eye-catching designs, Ganja Guruz is quickly becoming the must-have collection for NFT enthusiasts. The collection features various Guruz, each with its distinct personality and style.

Each NFT in the collection is a one-of-a-kind digital artwork created by a team of skilled artists and designers. These NFTs are visually stunning and come with unique backstories and personalities, making them truly special and unique.

One of the things that set BudBlockz (BLUNT) Ganja Guruz apart from other NFT collections is its use of cutting-edge technology. Each NFT in the collection is created using blockchain technology, making them unique and one-of-a-kind. It means you can be sure that your Ganja Guruz NFT is truly one-of-a-kind and cannot be replicated or duplicated.

Let’s explore why you should not miss out on Ganja Guruz, as it sets to become the most popular NFT collection in 2023.

Why BudBlockz Ganja Guruz is a vital investment compared to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is one of the most popular and largest collections by market cap but has become a status symbol exclusive to a particular class of investors. Most of the buzz was generated by celebrities purchasing such NFTs, like Justin Bieber, who lost approximately 95% of his investment in BAYC NFTs.

While BAYC has made a name for itself in the crypto community, it lacks the real-world utility of the Ganja Guruz collection. It includes becoming a part of one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, receiving shareholder benefits, and receiving exclusive discounts and offers on marijuana products as long as you live in a country where weed consumption is legal.

In addition to the NFTs, the Ganja Guruz collection also features various other exciting features. For example, the collection includes a unique “Guru Quest” feature, where you can complete different challenges and earn rewards such as rare NFTs and other exclusive items.

Another exciting feature of the Ganja Guruz collection is the ability to “level up” your NFTs. That adds an extra layer of depth and engagement to the collection, making it even more fun to own and collect.

BAYC as an exclusive NFT not for all investors

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 distinctive digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. Minted in April 2021 for 0.08 ETH each, and today their floor price, the lowest a BAYC NFT is available in the market, has climbed to a whopping 92 ETH. There are currently 6,400 BAYC owners.

BAYC NFTs provide players with exclusive engagements, special events, and limited-edition merchandise that can only be obtained by owning BAYC NFTs. The Bored Apes are currently priced beyond the reach of average investors, having sold for millions of dollars.

If you missed out on the BAYC NFT collection and are looking for the next big thing, look no further than Ganja Guruz. With its unique and eye-catching designs, exciting features, and cutting-edge technology, this collection will become one of the most popular and sought-after NFT collections of 2023. Take the opportunity to own a piece of this fantastic collection—get your hands on a BudBlockz Ganja Guruz NFT today!

Use promocode: EXTRA20 for an EXTRA 20% bonus on your purchase. Valid until January 31st.

To mint your own BudBlockz Ganja Guruz NFT visit: https://budblockz.io/nfts

Once on the page, click the “Mint Now” button and connect your

ERC20 compatible wallet. You will be able to mint your Ganja Guruz NFT for 0.09

ETH.

Purchase or learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido