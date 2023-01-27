By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 11:48

WATCH: Final video from Juniper Oak 23.2, the largest ever US-Israel combined exercise. Image: @CENTCOM/Twitter

THE US Central Command ( CENTCOM) shared the final video of Juniper Oak 23.2, the largest ever US-Israel combined exercise on Friday, January 27.

The video footage was released following the conclusion of the largest U.S.-Israel partnered exercise in history, Juniper Oak 23.2.

“Today, U.S. Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces concluded Juniper Oak 23.2, the largest U.S.-Israel partnered exercise in history,” CENTCOM said.

“Juniper Oak 23.2 integrated U.S. and Israeli 5th generation fighter assets, the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, command and control elements, rescue and refuelling aircraft during a long-range large force exercise that included a live fire exercise with more than 140 aircraft including B52s, F35s, F15s, F16s, FA-18s, AC-130, AH64s, 12 naval assets, High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, a mix of jet fighters, and long-range bombers.”

It added: “Juniper Oak 23.2 enhanced interoperability and the ability of CENTCOM forces to rapidly move combat power into the region.”

CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said of the largest U.S.-Israel partnered exercise in history: “Today the partnership between CENTCOM and the IDF is stronger and continues to grow.

“Our partnership is a key pillar of our commitment to expanding regional security cooperation.”

He added: “We at CENTCOM will take the lessons learned from Exercise Juniper Oak and share and incorporate them with all our partners across the CENTCOM region.”

As noted by CENTCOM, roughly 6,400 US troops alongside more than 1,500 Israeli troops participated in the exercise.

“CENTCOM remains committed to strengthening partnerships and enhancing interoperability in support of a more stable, more secure region,” it concluded.

WATCH: The Juniper Oak 23.2 final video pic.twitter.com/3QFXiPl9sX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 27, 2023

