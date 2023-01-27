By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 14:30

BREAKING: Son of France's Justice Minister quizzed over alleged domestic violence. Image: Obatala-photography/Shutterstock.com

SHOCKING news from France as media outlets report that the son of France’s Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti is currently being quizzed over alleged domestic violence.

Eric Dupond-Moretti’s son, Raphaël, has been taken into police custody in Courchevel (Savoie) on Friday, January 27, according to reports.

He is suspected of domestic violence, according to sources for the French news outlet TF1 Info.

He was originally questioned by police on January 26 but was released, the media outlet revealed.

However, Raphaël was reportedly arrested ahead of further interviews today.

A report from French media company BFMTV revealed that the son of Eric Dupond-Moretti presented himself police in Courchevel after going missing from the scene of a heated argument.

According to reports, a neighbour alerted the officers from France’s National Gendarmerie after hearing loud voices, which they said were the sounds of domestic violence.

When officers arrived Raphaël Dupond-Moretti had bolted from the scene leaving his “companion” to take refuge with the neighbour, BFMTV reported.

The news outlet said that the woman reported receiving punches and kicks.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, who was appointed the country’s Minister of Justice by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2020, told TF1/LCI: “As a father, I am devastated.

“I have a thought for the victim. Any violence, whatever it is, is intolerable.”

“As a minister, I have never stopped fighting against violence against women and for their voice to be taken into account,” he continued.

“As a citizen, I ask that my family life be respected. It is now up to Justice to do its job.”

In 2020, during the adoption of a law intended to better “protect victims of domestic violence”, Éric Dupond-Moretti stated “his determination to wage a merciless fight against the scourge of violence within the couple”.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.