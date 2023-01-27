MMA star Conor McGregor knocked off his bike in road accident

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 18:29

Image of MMA star Conor McGregor. Credit: G Holland/ Shutterstock.com

Conor McGregor was knocked off his bike by a driver who ran into him from behind.

MMA star Conor McGregor was involved in a nasty accident this afternoon, Friday, January 27. He was out riding his bike when a car ran into him from behind and knocked him over. It is believed that the driver was dazzled by the sun and didn’t spot the Irish fighter riding along the road.

The legendary octagon fighter, nicknamed ‘The Notorious’ posted the incident on his Instagram account @thenotoriousmma. He uploaded an image and two videos, writing: “Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me”.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life”, he pointed out.

It must have been quite a shock to the driver when he realised that he had just run over the former two-division champion. The fighter appeared to take it really well, informing the motorist that he was ‘all good’, although he pointed out, ‘That’s nasty. I could have been dead there’.

Pointing the camera at his legs, the video footage showed how his pants were torn from contact with the tarmac. The driver offered to give Conor a lift home, which he accepted, and they loaded his broken bike into the car’s boot. In a video of the two men in the car, the driver revealed that his name was Nick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



The fighter is currently bringing himself back to fitness after breaking his leg some 18 months ago in the trilogy fight with another UFC legend, Dustin Poirier. There have been rumours that McGregor could be in talks to make a return to the UFC.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.