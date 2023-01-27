Roadworks begin on roundabout at a busy intersection in Alfaz (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 27 January 2023 • 17:00

ALFAZ ROUNDABOUT: Unpractical cobbles have been removed Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

WORK has begun at the roundabout on the Avenida del Pais Valencia-Cami de les Coves intersection in Alfaz.

“Traffic will still be able to use Avenida del Pais Valencia in both directions, but it won’t be possible to turn or change direction at the roundabout,” Town Planning councillor Toni Such said. “These restrictions will remain in place until the work has been completed,” he added, while apologising for the inconvenience to drivers.

The traffic island has deteriorated over a comparatively short period of time owing to heavy vehicles which often mount its kerb when turning, damaging both the cobblestones and the luminous cats’ eyes studs set into the perimeter, Such explained.

The existing cobblestones have now been removed and the roundabout resurfaced with concrete. At the same time, the €20,084 project has included re-siting the roundabout’s street lights as well as remodelling the pavements at the Avenida del Pais Valencia and Calle Figuera intersection.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram