More Russian cruise missiles destroyed in Ukraine as of January 27

ON Friday, January 27, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 47 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, January 26, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 850 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 124,710.

Seven Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as six more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures was the loss of another 11 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2080 and the destruction of 33 Russian drones takes the total losses to 1941.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 27.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.01.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/Aef7MrUcgD — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 27, 2023

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the destruction of another seven Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3182 in total.

While the loss of another six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 6340 in total.

Another Russian anti-aircraft system was also destroyed, meaning Russia lost 221 in total.

