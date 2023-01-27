Spain commits to fighting antisemitism with new legislation to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

By Betty Henderson • 27 January 2023 • 16:41

The Spanish government pledged to introduce more protections for the country’s Jewish community in honour of Holocaust Memorial Day Photo credit: Pfeiffer / shutterstock.com

ON Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, January, 27, Spain’s government made its commitment to the victims of the global tragedy by committing to a new plan against antisemitism in Spain.

The government will vote on new legislation promising to continue fighting against antisemitism on Tuesday, January 31. The plan was announced at an official memorial ceremony by minister, Félix Bolaños, who explained that authorities have been working on it for months.

The plan will implement the European Union’s ‘Europe without Antisemitism’ strategy which was created in October 2021. Europe’s plan has the objective of fighting instances of antisemitism with strong repercussions and creating more inclusive communities across the continent.

Spain’s plan pledges to increase resources and funding for fighting antisemitism and encourage inclusive communities where Jewish communities in Spain can practice their faith and traditional beliefs freely without the threat of discrimination or violence.

During the event, members of the Spanish government heard stories from survivors at concentration camps, remembered victims from Jewish and Traveller communities, and vowed to protect the rights of all people who face discrimination.