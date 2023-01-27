Heartbreak as 19-year-old swimming teacher dies suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 13:12

HEARTBREAKING news being reported on Friday, January 27 reveals that a 19-year-old swimming teacher died suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest over the weekend in the UK.

Nineteen-year-old swimming teacher Mia Jennings, who taught children to swim at a local pool in Macclesfield, died suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest. Tributes have poured in for the popular teenager.

Ms Jennings worked at Macclesfield Leisure Centre, which is run by Everybody Health and Leisure.

A spokesperson for the company shared the tragic news of the teenager’s sudden death.

“We are sharing with great sadness that our dear colleague Mia Jennings passed away this weekend after suffering a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said.

“Mia was just 19 years old – a model employee and star apprentice in our HR Team and swimming teacher to hundreds of children at Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

“Those who knew Mia best are understandably shocked and devastated at this time.

“Our thoughts are with her parents, James and Louise, her younger brother and sister and all their family, along with her boyfriend Andrew.”

The spokesperson added: “Mia showed great dedication and commitment at work – excelling in all that she did.

“She was hugely respected by colleagues, customers and the children she so passionately taught each week.

“A rising star, she received special recognition as an outstanding apprentice at the North East Cheshire Chamber Business Awards and the South Cheshire Chamber Awards and recently achieved her level 3 CIPD certificate.

“Most importantly, Mia was a kind and caring person who always wanted to give her best and help others. Her beautiful smile lit up every room she was in, and she made a positive impression on everyone she met.

“A book of condolence will be open in the foyer of Macclesfield Leisure Centre from lunchtime on Wednesday – for customers and visitors to pay tribute, share memories and messages.”

A JustGiving page shared a tribute to Mia, describing her as the “most kind and caring girl”.

The page reads: “We are fundraising to honour our beautiful friend Mia who unfortunately passed away this weekend suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Mia was 19 years old and the most kind and caring girl we have had the pleasure of knowing, although our time together was short there will never be a moment that was taken for granted.

“Our love goes to her family and loved ones during this devastating time.

“There are no words to describe how heartbreaking this has been, hopefully through the help of everyone we can fundraise to continue Mia’s legacy and bring this charity to light so research can be funded, information can be provided and medical equipment can be bought.

“Please donate if you are able to and share if this cannot be done.

“We will be doing a fundraising event in the near future too, raising money for this charity and doing something everyone can take part in and share their wonderful memories of Mia with people who knew her best.”

People paid tribute to the 19-year-old on social media.

One person wrote on Facebook: “What awfully sad and devastating news! I’m in shock. She taught both my children to swim and was a lovely girl. Both my boys were very fond of her. Thoughts with her family, friends and colleagues.”

Another said: “Absolutely devastating news. Mia was a beautiful soul inside and out. Sending love and thoughts to her family, boyfriend and all of her friends and colleagues at the leisure centre.”

While a third person wrote: “Such sad news, she helped my little boy gain confidence in his lessons and was his first swimming teacher. 😢 condolences to all her family and friends at this awful time.”

