Tickets now available for Andorra’s Alpine Ski World Cup Finals 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 January 2023 • 9:01

Andorra Ski World Cup Finals - Image Twitter Grandvalira Andorra

Tickets are now available for the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals 2023, which will take place in Andorra in March.

Spectators will be able to reserve seats for the main events by visiting Grandvalira costing between €15 and €20 each depending on the event. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free.

Tickets for the opening ceremony cost just €5 with all proceeds going to the base ski training program of the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE).

VIP tickets are also available for those who want the pleasure of enjoying the event along with catering with these costing around €200.

For avid skiers there are also VIP tickets available to watch the events from the slopes and on your skies, these tickets cost around €300.

Five per cent of the proceeds will go to ‘Hi arribarem!’, and Special Olympics Andorra.

The competition will give spectators the chance to see the best in the world, close up and within driving distance of towns in and around Spain and central Europe.

The competition promises to be a spectacular event, especially following recent snowfalls. With prices designed to make the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals accessible, the competition provides skiers and avid fans t enjoy the world’s best and on their doorstep.

