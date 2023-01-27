UN criticises the West’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 3:15

Image of German tanks. Credit: Wikipedia - By Bundeswehr-Fotos - originally posted to Flickr as Leopard 2 A5, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11586260

The West’s decision to supply tanks to Ukraine is not a move towards peace said the UN.

Speaking on Thursday, January 26, Stephane Dujarric, the Permanent Representative of the UN Secretary-General criticised the decision of several Western countries to supply tanks to Ukraine.

He reiterated that the organisation wanted peace, while the actions of the West cannot be called a movement in the right direction, as reported by rg.ru.

“We will not comment every time a new weapon arrives. What we want to see is peace, and a just world in accordance with the UN Charter. But what we see now does not lead us in this direction”, Dujarric is quoted as saying by the TASS news outlet.

This week, several countries in Europe and the United States announced that they would transfer battle tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, Germany decided to give permission to the European allies for the re-export of Leopard tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made the ultimate decision on behalf of his government. The United States subsequently announced that they would be transferring Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

Discussions on this matter went on for more than one week, and before that the West had spoken out against such supplies. Former US President Donald Trump said that against the backdrop of such actions, the West may soon begin to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, although it would be possible, on the contrary, ‘to stop this crazy war right now’.

___________________________________________________________

