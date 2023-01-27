Un-rehabilitated sexual predator gets early prison release under ‘Only yes is yes’ law

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 January 2023 • 7:59

Sexual predator - Image Photostriker / Shutterstock.com

Spain’s “Only yes is yes” law which was supposed to put an end to sexual violence against women has failed once again, this time with an un-rehabilitated sexual predator being released.

Daniel Padial was jailed for committing 17 violent attacks against women, committing the first when he was on 14-years-old. Prison authorities say that he is a textbook sexual predator and that he will re-offend, despite this the courts have released him early after the introduction of the new law.

The Catalonia Generalitat have alerted the Mossos and the prosecutor’s office and has asked that they keep a close watch on Padial, who was released on Monday.

According to the news site La Vanguardia on Friday, January 27 Padial was released from prison in 2008 and then it took only a month for him to commit rape once again. Authorities now fear a repeat saying that the chances of him committing rape and soon remains high.

They say the 37-year-old has not changed despite 14 years in prison, which has scared the residents of his hometown Lleida, where he committed his first offence.

The Generalitat has asked that measures be put in place to try and prevent Padial from reoffending, saying he is a prolific rapist that has always reoffended within a short time of being released.

Padial has spent time in and out of juvenile detention having committed at least four rapes before he was old enough to be sent to prison. In November 2002 measures to help rehabilitate Padial ended in his raping half a dozen women within four months.

All attempts to rehabilitate the sexual predator Padial are said to have failed and now he has been released early following the introduction of the ‘Only yes is yes’ law much to the despair of local residents.

