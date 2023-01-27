By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 2:55

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

Reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about powerful explosions in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP were labelled a provocation by Vladimir Rogov.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We Are Together With Russia’ movement, on Thursday, January 26, accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of provocation.

His comments came after the body issued a statement – citing experts present at the location – reporting powerful explosions in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Rogov insisted that their claims were untrue. He is also a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhzhya region

According to the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, these explosions indicated ‘military actions near the facility’. However, according to Rogov, there were no explosions, especially powerful ones, in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant.



The representative of the region suggested that: “This information does not correspond to reality. Obviously, this is some kind of a cunning game or trick by the IAEA, aimed at provocation or some steps to discredit the situation in the region”, RIA Novosti reported Rogov saying.

Rogov said he believed that the IAEA is fulfilling the political will of the Kyiv regime and their masters, who are concerned about the successful offensive operations of the Russian army on the Zaporizhzhya sector of the front line.

They are trying to slow it down in every possible way, including by spreading misinformation, the source concluded.

Attempts by the IAEA to negotiate the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya NPP is an imitation of activity, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, said earlier. He stressed that the fact that the parties are unanimous in their opinion on the creation of a security zone does not resolve the issue. According to him, what is needed is not declarations, but mechanisms for creating such a zone.

