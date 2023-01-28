Actor Noureddine El Attab dies from hypothermia after falling from his boat in Valencia’s Castellon

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 23:47

Image of actor Noureddine El Attab. Credit: [email protected]_noure

After falling overboard from his boat in the Valencian municipality of Castellon the actor Noureddine El Attab died from hypothermia.

The actor Noureddine El Attab died today, Saturday, January 28, at the age of 40. He passed away at the General Hospital of Castellon due to severe hypothermia after being rescued from the water in the area of ​​the port of Castellon.

According to Guardia Civil and health sources, plus the ‘Mediterranean’ newspaper, El Attab fell overboard from his boat. The actor lived in the city of Valencian city of Castellon but further details of the circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed.

His body was reportedly found floating in the area next to the Yacht Club of ​​the port of Castellon. From there, the emergency services transferred him to the hospital.

After practising advanced resuscitation manoeuvres on the patient, without obtaining a response, the health services finally certified his death. These indicate that the incident is prosecuted, as reported by antena3.com.

Noureddine El Attab was known for his participation in a multitude of plays in various countries around the world. He also appeared in films including ‘Celulle de crisis’, as well as the television series ’30 Coins’.

___________________________________________________________

