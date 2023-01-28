After bombshell hidden video released, US politicians ask Pfizer to clarify if it is mutating Covid virus to create new vaccines

By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 19:48

Image of the Pfizer logo. Credit: Molly Woodward/Shutterstock.com

A Pfizer operational director was caught on a hidden camera admitting to attempting to mutate the Covid virus, leading several US politicians to demand an immediate investigation.

Following the release of a bombshell video last Wednesday, January 25, in which a Pfizer director admitted to deliberately attempting to mutate the Covid virus, several US politicians have demanded an immediate investigation into the pharmaceutical giant and its practices.

Jordon Trishton Walker, the director of Research and Development at Pfizer and scientific planner for mRNA technology used in their vaccines, was caught by a hidden camera. In his own words, he confessed that the pharmaceutical company was ‘exploring’ how to achieve mutations in the Covid virus to ‘generate new vaccines’.

“The way it (the mutation) would work is if we put the virus in monkeys, and have them successively infect each other, and collect serial samples from them”, Walker told the hidden camera.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

He continued: “Sometimes mutations appear that we are not prepared for. Like with Delta and Omicron. In any case, it will be a goose that lays the golden eggs. Covid is going to be a source of income for us for a while”, the manager rejoiced, according to the digital media data platform Memo.

Walker had no idea he was being recorded at the time with a camera hidden by an undercover journalist from the Project Veritas organisation. Under the direction of journalist James O’Keefe, they have reportedly been conducting investigations since 2011.

According to Memo, when the video was posted this Wednesday, very few journalistic media published it. Despite this, the video had more than 32 million public views online in just a few days.

O’Keefe subsequently went back to look for Walker to ask him if what he had said was true, this time without a hidden camera. The Pfizer manager allegedly responded violently, breaking the journalist’s tablet, pushing the cameraman, and shouting that he was being attacked.

The video was so compelling that US Senator Ron Johnson said: “It is time for Congress to fully investigate vaccine manufacturers and the entire Covid vaccine approval process”.

Senator Marco Rubio also reportedly sent a letter to Pfizer with several questions, including whether the company is trying to continue with mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, as reported by larazon.es.

As announced by James O’Keefe today @JamesOKeefelll, the Project Veritas video has been removed by YouTube after receiving an estimated 800,000 views. It has already racked up almost 20 million views on Twitter.

BREAKING 🚨 YouTube has taken down our @Pfizer #DirectedEvolution bombshell. It had 800K views. The video still exists on Twitter with 20M views. Pfizer is scrambling today per sources inside. How much does @YouTube cost @elonmusk ? Cc @SusanWojcicki https://t.co/g46JMe88ek — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 28, 2023

