BREAKING: Bus plunges into a ravine leaving 24 dead and many injured

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 16:56

A Bus has plunged into a ravine in Peru leaving at least 24 dead and many more injured.

According to the La Republica newspaper on Saturday, January 28, the accident happened in the district of Los Órganos, province of Talara (Piura).

The bus carrying at least 60 migrants fell into the ravine while trying to negotiate a corner some 121 kilometres along the Panamericana Norte. The corner, which is known locally as the curve of death, is along the road that connects the districts of El Alto and Los Órganos.

Emergency services are said to be on the scene with the bus company acknowledging the accident but offering no further details. Many of the passengers have been taken to local hospitals and the dead to the central morgue of Talara.

The names and details of the victims are not expected to be released for some time.

