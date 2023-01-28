By Chris King • 28 January 2023 • 0:43

Terror and explosives charges brought against serving member of British Army

A serving member of the British Army has been charged with terror and explosives offences.

The Metropolitan Police revealed today, Friday, January 27, that terror and explosives charges have been brought against a serving member of the British Army. These charges relate to 21-year-old Daniel Abed Khalif from Beaconside in Stafford.

Two separate incidents – in August 2021, and January 2023 – are involved, both of which occurred in Staffordshire. The suspect will remain in custody pending his appearance on January 28 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, as reported by Sky News.

Khalif’s two offences relate to the following incidents:

• On 02.08.2021 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, elicited or attempted to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

• On or before 02.01.2023 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, placed an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

