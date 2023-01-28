Can Big Eyes Coin sustain amidst Crypto giants Polygon and Solana?

By EWN • 28 January 2023 • 11:15

With the new year came the positive news for all crypto fanatics as rays of hope shone over the lands of crypto once again. Bitcoin regained some of its lost value back, and Big Eyes Coin reached the milestone of $18 million in their presale. Is this the end of the bear market or only a slight surge before the final fatality? Only time will tell.

However, for crypto enthusiasts, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a bull or a bear. They have their faith deeply embedded in crypto and know it is here to stay. Where coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are climbing the ladder, Big Eyes Coin just surpassed the $18 million mark in their presale, which is only in its ninth stage. Now could be the best time to invest; 2023 has just begun!

Solana ascends despite 2022 blows

Established as a rival to Ethereum, the Solana blockchain is lightning fast and incomparable to any of its competitors, with transaction speeds of over 60,000 per second and gas fees as little as $0.00025. In comparison, Solana is 3,000 times better than Ethereum, and 1,000 times better than Bitcoin in terms of transaction speeds.

Solana started off 2023 with single figures after receiving tremendous blows from the bear market as well as the FTX liquidity crisis in November 2022. However, with just one month into 2023, Solana has exhibited its bullish potential by increasing its value by more than a double from December 2023, up by nearly 160%. Remarkable, isn’t it? Moreover, Solana’s loyal community and an impressive ecosystem further paves its ascent.

Polygon – Poly-Gone or Poly-Strong?

Previously known as Matic Network in 2017, Polygon is the ‘Internet of Blockchains’ and a layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain network. It is a cryptocurrency (MATIC) that connects Ethereum-compatible and several other blockchain networks, all whilst incorporating the blockchain, Ethereum. Polygon provides faster transaction speeds and cheap gas costs, which benefit the Ethereum blockchain, alongside giving full security and constructive dynamics.

In 2022, Polygon hit its lowest at around $0.758 due to the volatile crypto market. Nevertheless, in the start of 2023, it has managed to bounce back stronger than ever, gaining by over 35%. Moreover, unlike Solana, the community of Polygon has held strong, as users in De-Fi mostly prefer Ethereum because of its popularity and high liquidity, aka Polygon.

Outstanding Presale Launch of Big Eyes Coin

Hitting the presale milestone of $18 million just recently, Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin on the Ethereum network that incorporates the functions of De-Fi, offered by Ethereum itself, into its ecosystem. This cat-themed project is nearing its launch date and will be available for the public very soon.

Big Eyes Coin was created with the aim of providing the community with useful resources and services, resulting in value and success for the users. Thanks to their NFTs – Sushi Crew – alongside well-conducted social-media strategies, this project tends to attract users and investors looking for success or growth amidst the volatile crypto space.

Not only does Big Eyes Coin focus on helping its community, they focus toward saving the environment as well. From the total supply of Big Eyes Coin, 5% will be donated to charities all over the world to aid in the protection of the world’s sea bodies. Some of these charities are Seashepherd, Orca Network, and Fundlife International.

The presale of Big Eyes Coin, the cat-themed meme coin, is still on, and they are currently offering additional 200% on all purchases. Use LAUNCHBIGEYES200 as the promo code to avail this soon-ending offer.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido